Unpacking (reimagined)

The past sits in front of me
in an old, battered trunk
that I have dragged around
these many years
I rarely take it out of the attic
It is dusty
makes me sneeze
Multiple padlocks and straps keep the lid
securely in place
Opening this trunk
requires preparation
I like to have a chair and a lion tamer’s whip
nearby
just in case
Butterfly net and a lidded glass jar or two
are also helpful
You never know what’s going to try
to escape
A box of Kleenex and chocolate are
also standard supplies
The key ring is large
jangling with skeleton keys
for outside and inner locks
There are other locked boxes inside the trunk
where my history lies neatly separated
There are times
when the past does not want to stay neatly
in just one box
or another
I cut these in pieces dispassionately
and divide them
I am good with sharp objects
The keys are always worn on my person
a heavy weight I have learned to ignore
tune out
much like the ferocious contents of the trunk itself
I know that it is time to start the unpacking
The past is already leaking out of keyholes
out of cracks in the well-worn leather
The past holds the potential to ensnare me
leaving me trapped in place
Its long sharp pointed metal teeth
cutting through flesh
drawing blood
puncturing my bones
creating shards that pierce me through
Too isolated to call out for help
which I probably wouldn’t do
anyway
I do not want to have to gnaw
through my own flesh
to break free of my past
again
I bear enough scars
already
