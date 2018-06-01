Warning Label

At times I am a danger

to self and others

roaring in like a tornado

of ideas

passion

art supplies

discarded shoes

a guitar pick or two

poem fragments

leaving chaos in my wake

I am prone to standing on soap boxes

flaming sword in hand

a pierced, buzz cut

tattooed Joan of Arc

invoking the goddess Truth

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

