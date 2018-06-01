Warning Label

At times I am a danger
to self and others
roaring in like a tornado
of ideas
passion
art supplies
discarded shoes
a guitar pick or two
poem fragments
leaving chaos in my wake
I am prone to standing on soap boxes
flaming sword in hand
a pierced, buzz cut
tattooed Joan of Arc
invoking the goddess Truth
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
