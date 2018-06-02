jimmi campkin

I’m so tired. I shamble over the ridge, looking down at the town below – faded pink and yellow lights, and the distant shrieks and cries of people passing through an hour’s worth of inebriated contentment with the world. Heels, frocks and stockings. I knew them all once, threw them aside with abandon, fishnets simmering and smoking over a naked lamp. I knew cherry lipstick, greasy hair and morning breath that tasted so sweet to a loser. Now, the words weigh heavy on my eyelids. There’s too many to say and not enough to write. So I turn my back on the town and stumble under a black sea.

I sit down on a lump of stone and look across at a sepia photograph of a landscape I once knew, where wingless birds flitted and buzzed over our heads and you got grass stains on the knees of your tights. …