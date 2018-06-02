Ghost Stories

My dead
have been haunting my dreams this week
long, vivid dreams
rich with detail
symbolism unclear
my dead do not seem to understand that they
have passed through the veil
leaving my unconscious to wonder
whether it is bad etiquette to mention it
Has Miss Manners ever addressed
interactions with poltergeists and spirits?
Seems rude somehow to bluntly point it out
insensitive even
It gives me pause
leaves me wondering
if what they are trying to show me
is how easily someone like me
can delude themselves into thinking
that they are still breathing
that their heart still beats
long after the blood
has frozen solid
in their veins
