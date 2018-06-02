Hel Hath No Fury- Aurora Phoenix

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

you must mistake my small stature

indicative of diminutive status

ripe to be buffaloed

as you bully through the china shop

eyes wide and nostrils flaring

you must have missed the titanium

infused within my bones

does 5 foot 2 well-mannered

invite your burly boots

to stomp upon my spine

where bigger men than you

know better than to tread?

do you expect subservience

because you stand over me in rais-ed voice?

in my diction and demeanor

you read my due indoctrination

in that default response

for women with decorum

“play nice”, “don’t rock the boat”

I will not go down singing pretty

on your mis-captained ship

you are disinclined to dissuasion

if push came to shove

you could bulldoze right over

my buck forty frame

leave me black and blue

I eschew backroom brawling

of the brutish persuasion

you underestimate my mettle

forged…