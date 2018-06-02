Hel Hath No Fury- Aurora Phoenix

Aurora Phoenix is small but mighty on Sudden Denouement
you must mistake my small stature
indicative of diminutive status
ripe to be buffaloed
as you bully through the china shop
eyes wide and nostrils flaring
you must have missed the titanium
infused within my bones
does 5 foot 2 well-mannered
invite your burly boots
to stomp upon my spine
where bigger men than you
know better than to tread?
do you expect subservience
because you stand over me in rais-ed voice?
in my diction and demeanor
you read my due indoctrination
in that default response
for women with decorum
“play nice”, “don’t rock the boat”
I will not go down singing pretty
on your mis-captained ship
you are disinclined to dissuasion
if push came to shove
you could bulldoze right over
my buck forty frame
leave me black and blue
I eschew backroom brawling
of the brutish persuasion
you underestimate my mettle
forged…
