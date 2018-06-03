He Was A Six Foot, Six Year Old..-Rachel Finch/Bruised But Not Broken

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

He was a six foot, six year old,

his skin, heart, cold as the armour he still wore.

Deep voice booming, heavy gaze looming,

clawing for a control he never felt before.

I watched him suck the life from her lungs

and fill his own with a power born from her fear

and he sickened me.

I traced the cut on her skin with a shaky hand

and she flinched.

And she flinched.

She pulled away from soft hands, she knew

and I watched him smirk.

I tasted the vomit in my mouth all the way from

my stomach and gagged on the flavour of the blood

seeping from my heart up to my tongue.

I poured honey on her wounds, thick to hide the

shame and I swallowed blame, his and my own for the

days I watched him shrink her and said nothing.

He was a six foot…