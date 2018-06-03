Looking for your next read? Try these titles from Sudden Denouement Publishing

A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Machiavelli’s Backyard by David Lohrey
“We are radical practitioners of right thinking,
determined to destroy Western Civilization. We
must step back to move forward: first go the arts
and the Decorations, then the courts, the laws
and institutions. By the time we’re through,
they’ll be nothing left but vaginal jelly
and sawed-off shotguns.”
Superstition by Rana Kelly
“He told me my eyes
Are the color of whiskey
So I razed every still
From Eire to Alba
In rage
When he left me.”
I Am A World Of Uncertainties Disguised As A Girl
by Nicole Lyons
“My thoughts have turned
from racing to raging
to beasts beating
their great wings
against the cool shadows
in my mind.”
And coming soon!
Anthology Volume I: Writings from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective