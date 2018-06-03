Looking for your next read? Try these titles from Sudden Denouement Publishing

braveandrecklessblog

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Machiavelli’s Backyard by David Lohrey

“We are radical practitioners of right thinking,
determined to destroy Western Civilization. We
must step back to move forward: first go the arts
and the Decorations, then the courts, the laws
and institutions. By the time we’re through,
they’ll be nothing left but vaginal jelly
and sawed-off shotguns.”

Available at Amazon.com

Superstition by Rana Kelly

 

“He told me my eyes
Are the color of whiskey
So I razed every still
From Eire to Alba
In rage
When he left me.”

 Available at Amazon.com

I Am A World Of Uncertainties Disguised As A Girl

by Nicole Lyons

“My thoughts have turned
from racing to raging
to beasts beating
their great wings
against the cool shadows
in my mind.”

Available at Amazon.com

And coming soon!

Anthology Volume I: Writings from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

