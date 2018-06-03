Welcome to Discover Sunday

braveandrecklessblog

Be sure to visit Sudden Denouement- It’s Discover Sunday!

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The editors of Sudden Denouement welcome you to Discover Sunday. Twice a month, it is our honor to introduce our readers to exciting non-Collective writers who we feel embrace the Sudden Denouement spirit. We hope that you are as excited to discover these voices as we have been.

If you know someone whose writing makes them a great Discover Sunday fit, feel free to drop a link to their blog or Instagram feed below.

Enjoy!

