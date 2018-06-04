Adventures in Neurology

The phlebotomist who likes my tatts
and is disappointed that Villanova
is out of the playoffs
admits to me that this is the
first Vitamin E level he has ever
drawn in his career
I am much more intrigued
with the copper level
he tells me that usually he
only sees orders for copper
when someone had had a hip
replacement and there is concern
about metal leakage.
Good to know.
New body parts will
be examined by magnetic waves
later this week
in effort to solve my mysteries
I will think about voxels
and lululemon yoga pants
to distract myself
in the clanging narrow tube
My body’s betrayal
does not sit easily with me
I value my independence
and was not prepared for
shaving my legs to become
a high risk activity at 51
I still hope
that a change in pharma
or a nutritional supplement
may result in a return to equilibrium
but it seems prudent to
contemplate my options
should my limbs continue to
go rogue
There is always waxing
and pedicures
Dragon software
My left hand could learn new tricks
Pick up some slack
My coworkers and I agree
that I am WAY too badass
for an old lady cane
If this is my new neurological destiny
I need something steampunk
or at least with a skull on the handle
This is me we’re talking about
