Poem in which I dye my hair ashen blonde- Henna Sjöblom

Henna Sjöblom wields her words like a knife on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
If we don’t speak again, I want you to know
I survived,
overrun, barren and sliced to the bone,
with a sudden urge to laugh
out loud,
accused of fetishizing, pretentiously advertising
oppressed minority groups and late night liquidizing
talking too loud, being way too obvious
(she’s a meat hook,
a wretched Mary Sue, not one original thought in her mind)
What kind of disaster am I unless someone
takes notice? Here I am canned in an airtight tube,
your average misanthropist, complete with profanity filter and habituation warnings,
averting offensive comments and online shitstorms
judgement burns like hydrogen peroxide
What’s your passion darling, what’s your deepest and most unpronounceable
truth? Let it all show,
make it the thrill of a lifetime,
parodize yourself to the point of exhaustion!
Don’t worry if you missed a streak
– just cut it off and glue it to your forehead
as protection.
Hey…
View original post 51 more words