Poem in which I dye my hair ashen blonde- Henna Sjöblom

If we don’t speak again, I want you to know

I survived,

overrun, barren and sliced to the bone,

with a sudden urge to laugh

out loud,

accused of fetishizing, pretentiously advertising

oppressed minority groups and late night liquidizing

talking too loud, being way too obvious

(she’s a meat hook,

a wretched Mary Sue, not one original thought in her mind)

What kind of disaster am I unless someone

takes notice? Here I am canned in an airtight tube,

your average misanthropist, complete with profanity filter and habituation warnings,

averting offensive comments and online shitstorms

judgement burns like hydrogen peroxide

What’s your passion darling, what’s your deepest and most unpronounceable

truth? Let it all show,

make it the thrill of a lifetime,

parodize yourself to the point of exhaustion!

Don’t worry if you missed a streak

– just cut it off and glue it to your forehead

as protection.

Hey…