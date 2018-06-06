Queue the Music/A Mad World Poem-Christine Ray & Stephen Fuller

A collaborative poem with my incredibly talented friend Stephen Fuller. You can read more his writing at Pointed Home



applause

fills my ears like

gin in my glass

accolades for how well

I convey pain

others’ consume.

I am their proxy

their stand-in

these words

tears,

blood

I give

tiny pins

that prick

nerves like

strings

tying up

this human condition

I am grateful

appreciative

for the shot

at the main stage

the time you give

me to speak for

the lonely

the voiceless

the desperate

the crowd

praises my performance

my art

feeling too much

music

fades

me

out

this fancy

red carpet

dress returns

to an empty

dressing room

to drink the gin

alone