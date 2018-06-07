A Meadow – Kristiana Reed

Gorgeous writing from Kristiana Reed on Sudden Denouement.
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
You are standing in a meadow,
it is lush green,
the kind people talk about
from the other side.
Life swells in pockets;
a city of daisies,
a bumblebee filling it’s knees,
tall tulips swaying in the breeze,
a buried village in the undergrowth
ants, woodlice and centipedes.
Sunshine weighs heavy
on your back,
on your shoulders,
your eyes water
and you cannot understand
what has brought you here;
to the edge of life in colour,
swimming in jewelled flowers,
the taste of pollen on your lips,
petals embracing the sun
the smell of hope –
poisonous joy.
You could step forward,
bare foot, unguarded
risking your soul for a chance
to choose the flowers
you adorn your home with.
Behind you is a forest,
shadowy fingers lingering
about your waist
stretching toward your throat,
to regain a firm hold
on your senses and pull
you into the shade.
Life…
