I am now routinely pricked with pins

Sensations disturbingly do not match

asymmetry

My right hand

right leg

become phantoms

Their volume dialed down

muted

ghosts of their former selves

prone to unpredictable behavior

I keep rubbing my right hand

trying to show it

what it is like to feel

Remember I implore

it does not have ears

I am afraid

of disintegration

