First Place (Tie) Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: Breath And Bones/Rana Kelly

I am more than breath and bones, boy.

The storm in my heart will slay your sails,

Toss you into the belly of my sea,

And drag you up for air.

You’ll be surprised you survived me.

I am more than breath and bones, boy.

My ghost will rattle the chains around your heart

Break them; scatter the links around the floor of your soul

And rock you to sleep once more.

You’ll be shocked that you revived me.

I am more than breath and bones, boy.

I am your memory. I am your insanity.

I am your savior. And I am your demon slayer.

I am more than breath and bones, boy.

I am your curse. I am your seraph.

I am your saint. I will not be your regret.

Rana Kelly has been a poet since childhood, a writer since she was a teen. She published her debut novel, Until Her Darkness Goes, in 2015. Her chapbook, Every Breath an Earthquake, is forthcoming this summer. You can read more of Rana’s writing at 2nd star to the Left, straight on ’til morning