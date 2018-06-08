First Place (Tie) Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: Breath, Bone, And Blood/1WiseWoman

A planet without an atmosphere
Empty space filled with fear
Wild child
Don’t come near
With your worries and tears
Take it outside
Hide
Not seeing anything more than breath and bone
Forsaking innocence
Turning my heart to stone
Alone
Can’t find a place that feels like home
Give what’s left
To anyone that felt like love
Seen again as nothing more than breath and bone
Searching for a midnight sun
Run
To a place built on my own
And fill the space
With love and kindness and trust
Bury the past in ash and dust
Secrets hidden within
Me
Protected
By this broken heart
Bruised skin
Tired muscles
And a mind that knows
The truth
I am more
Than breath and bone
I write about mental illness and chronic illness. I use a variety of writing styles to incorporate all of the ugly and beauty of living with mental and chronic illness. The purpose behind my blog is to ease some of my pain as well as share some of my blessings, to provide information, encouragement and support to others and to help end the stigma against mental illness and invisible diseases. My blog is A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave