Return- Introducing Anthony “Grumpy” Gorman

Sudden Denouement Welcomes New Collective member Anthony Gorman
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
willed, sordid
relics of infant’s
torments
to ink-toothed
creep, buds sealed
with cement-
thrusting gilded
spade into fermented
consents,
grace trickles
out blue blooms of
warm wounds.
© Anthony Gorman 2018
Grumpy Gorman is a writer and visual artist with extensive lived trauma. He’s worked in the field of Mental Health and addictions in crisis management for over 15 years. Much of his writing helps with processing the absorbed horrors and sorrows experienced vicariously through the recounts of resilient and amazing clients. Additionally, he lives with the daily splendors and burdens of his own bipolar disorder. With a fervor for micropoetry, poetry his writing strives to back big emotions into small clusters of words. Grumpy is privileged to share with you. You can read more of his writing at Hands in the Garden