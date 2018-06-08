Return- Introducing Anthony “Grumpy” Gorman

willed, sordid

relics of infant’s

torments

to ink-toothed

creep, buds sealed

with cement-

thrusting gilded

spade into fermented

consents,

grace trickles

out blue blooms of

warm wounds.

© Anthony Gorman 2018

Grumpy Gorman is a writer and visual artist with extensive lived trauma. He’s worked in the field of Mental Health and addictions in crisis management for over 15 years. Much of his writing helps with processing the absorbed horrors and sorrows experienced vicariously through the recounts of resilient and amazing clients. Additionally, he lives with the daily splendors and burdens of his own bipolar disorder. With a fervor for micropoetry, poetry his writing strives to back big emotions into small clusters of words. Grumpy is privileged to share with you. You can read more of his writing at