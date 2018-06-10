When Darkness Falls

Darkness has settled in

surrounds me

The cold outside our four snug walls

frosts our windows

turns snow into a hard, white crust

The day has been long my love

I have been doing battle with the world today

I have been doing battle with myself

My body is bone-tired

My heart aches

My soul is weary

exhausted tears are a heartbeat away

Will you hold me close to your chest

Lend me your strength?

Cup my face tenderly

before kissing my forehead, my lips?

May I lay on your broad shoulder, clasped in your arms

while you whisper me a goodnight story?

Can you sing me a love song

written just for me?

Will you remind me that you are mine

and I am yours

that when we are together we are always home?

Can you gently remind me

that I am a woman worthy of your poetry?

Worthy of your love?

Until I am able to still my mind and drift off

into peaceful slumber under your watchful gaze. . .



