Sarah Doughty Joins Indie Blu(e)

INDIE BLU(E)

Sarah Doughty is an unconventional indie author from Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. She suffers from Complex PTSD, and writing to her is a therapeutic escape. If writing is her breath, then her books are her life. Her first novel, Just Breathe, was published in 2015, and she’s since published several more fiction books — all in the same serial universe, Earthen Witch. Her debut poetry chapbook, The Silence Between Moonbeams, was published in 2016. She’s currently working on the next novel in her series and a full-length poetry book.

Doughty’s books are available for free at most online retailers. Other writing can be found at various publications and books in print and online, including several anthologies and collaborations. She can be found haunting Heartstring Eulogies and Instagram, editing books, creating book covers, and contributing her time as a writer/editor at Blood Into Ink, Whisper And The…