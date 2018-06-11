The Daily Song: I Don’t Have The Answers/We Are Messengers

braveandrecklessblog

This never fails to give me the feels.

I don’t have the answers

I don’t have the answers, and maybe that’s okay
But we can search together, I’m not running away
And it’s okay to feel, the way that you do
And when you reach the end of yourself, I’ll be there too

When you can’t trust, I’ll trust for you
When you can’t move, I’ll stay with you
You’re not alone, it’s all I can say
I don’t have the answers, and maybe that’s okay
I don’t have the answers

But I can feel your heartache, I know it’s not okay
And I know you feel like you’re gonna break, but don’t pull away
And it’s okay to feel, the way that you do
When you reach the end of yourself, I’ll be there too

When you can’t trust, I’ll trust for you
When you can’t move, I’ll stay with you
You’re not alone, it’s all I can say
I don’t have the answers, and maybe that’s okay
I don’t have the answers

 

