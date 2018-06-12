The Daily Song/What About Us P!nk



Powerful. Timely. Gave me chills.

“What About Us?”

We are searchlights, we can see in the darkWe are rockets, pointed up at the starsWe are billions of beautiful heartsAnd you sold us down the river too farWhat about us?What about all the times you said you had the answers?What about us?What about all the broken happy ever aftersWhat about us?What about all the plans that ended in disaster?What about love? What about trust?What about us?We are problems that want to be solvedWe are children that need to be lovedWe were willing, we came when you calledBut man you fooled us, enough is enough

