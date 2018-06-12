The Daily Song/What About Us P!nk

Powerful. Timely. Gave me chills.
“What About Us?”
We are rockets, pointed up at the stars
We are billions of beautiful hearts
And you sold us down the river too farWhat about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?We are problems that want to be solved
We are children that need to be loved
We were willing, we came when you called
But man you fooled us, enough is enough
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
Sticks and stones they may break these bones
But then I’ll be ready, are you ready?
It’s the start of us, waking up, come on
Are you ready? I’ll be ready
I don’t want control, I want to let go
Are you ready? I’ll be ready
Cause now it’s time to let them know
We are ready
What about…
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
So what about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?