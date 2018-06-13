If I cut a word in two… Iulia Halatz

Iulia Halatz paints the galaxies on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
I wouldn’t have lusted
for your limbs
softened with
iron syllables.
I wouldn’t have lusted
for your shiny dark eyes
like the sea
lit by two moons…
We could wake up
to what we were…
You
breathing the air of
another planet…
basking in an estranged sun…
When winds
herald the evening
the stirs are in the
dunes
and the communal
place of storms.
I
braved a lackless sea
for naught
My kisses tell you
of another small
and drifting planet
where water
falls from the sky
and blows away
the ink of dusky clouds.
The sands tug
at my feet
and quarrel like ghosts
dervishing
blindly in the whirlwinds….
There is a hole
in the world
where you stood
brazenly stealing
the burnishing silver
of two Moons.
Yet you continue
to hurtle constellations at me.
You fumbled for Orion
and you stumbled
as I inhabit
my spell-forged star
to enhance
