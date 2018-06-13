Meet Sudden Denouement Collective Member Nicole Lyons

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The editors of Sudden Denouement Literary Collective know that our strength is our writers. We hope that you enjoy getting to know them through our new Writer Interview Series.

What name do you write under?

Nicole Lyons

In what part of the world do you live?

Beautiful British Columbia, Canada. I live where one must dress for all four seasons in one day.

Tell us about yourself.

I have the heart of an angel and the mouth of a drunken sailor. I am loyal to a fault and I always bet on the underdog. I dislike crowds and most people in general, and if it wasn’t for fear of depriving my daughters, I’d move us to a cabin in the woods near a secluded little lake to live out the rest of my days.

Where do you publish your work?

The Lithium Chronicles

When did you begin your blog and…