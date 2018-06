open one eye

clock tells woeful tale

I overslept

again

sit slowly so room doesn’t spin

drunk-stagger to dress

lean my back against wall

to keep balance

looking every inch as bad

as I feel

numbness becomes radiating pain

that takes my breath away

seems ironic

shouldn’t it hurt less

if I have lost sensation?

try not to drop anything on the floor

I no longer bend

sometimes the past catches me cold

leaves me stuck in the middle of the room

trapped

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved