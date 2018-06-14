The Daily Song: Wise Enough/Lamb

One of the most lyrically and visually evocative videos I have ever seen.

Wise Enough

I had a dream that all of time was running dry

And life was like a comet falling from the sky

I woke so frightened in the dawning, oh so clear

How precious is the time we have here

Are we not wise enough to give all we are?

Surely we’re bright enough to outshine the stars

The human kind gets so lost in finding its way

But we have a chance to make a difference til our dying day

And you might pray to God, or say it’s Destiny

But I think we are just hiding all that we can be

Are we not wise enough to give all we are?

Surely we’re bright enough to outshine the stars

The human kind gets so lost in finding its way

But we have a chance to make a difference til our dying day

All I’m really asking is: what are we doing here?

Are we just killing time? Just living year to year?

In this big world, no one else can play our part

Ain’t it time to just wake up and give it all

Are we not wise enough to give all we are?

Surely we’re bright enough to outshine the stars

The human kind gets so lost, and in finding its way

We have a chance to make a difference til our dying day

We have a chance to make a difference til our dying day

We have a chance to make a difference til our dying day