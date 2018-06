Fallen Alone

and when i die—

strip my skeleton of it’s skin,

and my organs of their bones,

and scatter them on concrete laden roads

for the dying to paw at;

throw my eyes and my lungs and my womb,

but my heart—

keep that which never loved

yet broke

everywhich day it longed

but never did more.

place it within a burning pyre of wisteria wood,

and gather their ashes for splintered sparrows

to carry off to the tongue

of my lover

i never could love after all.

••ra’ahe khayat