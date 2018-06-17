Seasons of Retrospect (Had We Never Met)

FVR Publishing

Try to let myself imagine we had never met.

Like you wish

aloud sometimes,

caught between

euphoria and

begging death.

I imagine I’d pass

you by serving

fine people we

couldn’t stand.

I would have

never grabbed

your hand for

its warmth,

just prior

to Christmas when

retail stores are

ridiculously packed.

I try to let myself imagine we’d never exchanged

a word,

like two ghosts on opposite sides

of mirrors,

future

and present.

I try to let myself forget

the investment felt

upon the first kiss,

lonely holiday bliss,

as all the

kids opened gifts, the

only one I ever

wanted already on

our lips.

There were years afterward

the metaphysical

shit

hit

oscillating fans,

but I never

stopped adoring,

or courting you

as mine.

I try to let myself imagine

my mattress had

never felt

your outline,

just erase your smell

from pillows because it’s

all my fault…