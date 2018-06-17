Brilliant writing from Kristiana Reed
On our first date
I told you I’d dated
two before you.
The first, Liza
was blonde, stern
but held stories
in her eyes, yours, mine
and every fortnight
we sat before her fireplace.
I often cried and she held me
at arms length,
preferring emails
to the confines of a room;
room I took up with my mess.
My unopened boxes,
my sellotape bandaged boxes,
my squished boxes.
With time we grew distant,
the tears stopped
and she had conversations
with my inbox.
The second, Mary,
we never met.
She knew I had a lonely heart
so we talked;
about grief and change
whilst I watched birds
flutter and settle in trees
across the street,
her dulcet tones
soothing my sorrow.
We talked about blessings
and curses, what it means
to grow.
We never met, but I loved her;
for the time she spent,
an hour in my car
