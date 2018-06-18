Diving Deep and Surfacing

You are swift moving water
traveling through dense forest
twisting
turning
through the midnight landscape
fireflies and Luna moths
crisscross
your body
in a dazzling display
of bioluminescence
while wood nymphs
waltz on your mossy banks
to the chorus of crickets
and the hoots of snow white owls
I am the waxing moon
hanging in the indigo night
cool and remote
my silver light
glittering upon your surface
where I see myself reflected
I am almost beautiful
As you flow over rocks and logs
up hills and down vales
then rush over cliffs
where become a waterfall
you sing me a siren song
of longing
of heart’s desire
until recklessly into your depths
I plunge
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved