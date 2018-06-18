Diving Deep and Surfacing

You are swift moving water

traveling through dense forest

twisting

turning

through the midnight landscape

fireflies and Luna moths

crisscross

your body

in a dazzling display

of bioluminescence

while wood nymphs

waltz on your mossy banks

to the chorus of crickets

and the hoots of snow white owls

I am the waxing moon

hanging in the indigo night

cool and remote

my silver light

glittering upon your surface

where I see myself reflected

I am almost beautiful

As you flow over rocks and logs

up hills and down vales

then rush over cliffs

where become a waterfall

you sing me a siren song

of longing

of heart’s desire

until recklessly into your depths

I plunge

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved