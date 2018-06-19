Indie Blu(e) Welcomes Dena M. Daigle

INDIE BLU(E)

Dena M. Daigle is an Indie wordsmith from New Orleans, Louisiana who began her love affair with words as a teenager. She is an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, child abuse, and drug addiction, seeking to raise awareness and offer solace through her words. Her first book of poetry and prose, Scattered Ashes, was released in August 2017. Other publications have been featured on Rebelle Society, A Better Today Media and Creative Talents Unleashed. In addition to her debut book, Scattered Ashes, Dena is featured in the anthologies, Cupid’s Arrow and Fire & Ice by Creative Talents Unleashed in support of the Starving Artists’ Fund. Dena is currently working on her second book, an interactive, self-help style guidebook for society’s “misfits.” Her current mental musings can be also found on the Facebook page, Phoenix Ascended, or her blog. You can follow Dena on Instagram at @PhoenixAscended33.

SCATTERED ASHES

