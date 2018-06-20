Indie Blu(e) Welcomes Melody Lee

Melody Lee is a contributing writer for A Better Today Media online magazine, has been featured on Creative Talents Unleashed, and a former book reviewer for Her Heart Poetry magazine. She enjoys power walking, hanging out with her foodies, and collecting new adventures. Melody published her debut poetry book, Moon Gypsy, A Collection of Poetry and Prose August 2017; and has just released her second book (June 20, 2018), Vine: Book of Poetry.

PUBLISHED WORKS

Vine: Book of Poetry

Melody Lee is a word artist who weaves thoughts, fantasies, and realities into a myriad of themes, from inspirational writings to darker poems. Her poetry and prose range from love and loss, to life, growth, and empowerment, written with a bohemian flair, inspired by nature, freedom, and relationships. Hence, her new collection of poems, titled Vine, where fairytale and erotica also entwine throughout her work. Melody continues to evolve with…

