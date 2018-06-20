Indie Blu(e) Welcomes Melody Lee

So excited to have another fabulous indie author join Indie Blu(e)
Melody Lee is a contributing writer for A Better Today Media online magazine, has been featured on Creative Talents Unleashed, and a former book reviewer for Her Heart Poetry magazine. She enjoys power walking, hanging out with her foodies, and collecting new adventures. Melody published her debut poetry book, Moon Gypsy, A Collection of Poetry and Prose August 2017; and has just released her second book (June 20, 2018), Vine: Book of Poetry.
PUBLISHED WORKS
Vine: Book of Poetry
Melody Lee is a word artist who weaves thoughts, fantasies, and realities into a myriad of themes, from inspirational writings to darker poems. Her poetry and prose range from love and loss, to life, growth, and empowerment, written with a bohemian flair, inspired by nature, freedom, and relationships. Hence, her new collection of poems, titled Vine, where fairytale and erotica also entwine throughout her work. Melody continues to evolve with…
View original post 183 more words