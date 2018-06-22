Brewing Storm

words are an itch today
under my skin
that i can’t scratch
poetry is burning
in my blood
sweet and acid
music is buzzing
in my brain
i am static
electricity
calm before
the storm
dressed in nothing
but shadow
and bare skin
the threads
of our world
slip through
my fingers
like silk
mine to weave
into new patterns
feel like
i could
explode out
into a million
pieces
become birth
of a new universe
uncertain
whether i want you
to ground me
contain me
before the situation
becomes critical
or scream at you
to run
before I go
supernova

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

