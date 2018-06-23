blue

blue is the color

of my sadness

not robin’s egg blue

too bright

too cheery

not navy blue

too flat

too traditional

i picture my blueness

a swirling cloud

of midnight blue

streaks of silver

periwinkle

on the outer edges

moving like a slowly

rotating constellation

through my head



it rains indoors

only over my chair

a purple rain

the drops large

iridescent

amethyst

lilac

slicking my skin

quivering

on my eyelashes

saturating

my clothes

the color puddling

beneath me

like leftover dye

from easter eggs

where is my paintbrush

a canvas

when I need them?

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved