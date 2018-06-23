blue
blue is the color
of my sadness
not robin’s egg blue
too bright
too cheery
not navy blue
too flat
too traditional
i picture my blueness
a swirling cloud
of midnight blue
streaks of silver
periwinkle
on the outer edges
moving like a slowly
rotating constellation
through my head
it rains indoors
only over my chair
a purple rain
the drops large
iridescent
amethyst
lilac
slicking my skin
quivering
on my eyelashes
saturating
my clothes
the color puddling
beneath me
like leftover dye
from easter eggs
where is my paintbrush
a canvas
when I need them?
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved