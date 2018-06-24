Circling the Drain-Erich Michaels

Stunning writing from Erich Michaels on Sudden Denouement
Cracked sidewalks and faltering smiles
Abandoned houses are the rotten teeth
For a town always grinning
The horse has trampled the aimless young
Heroin today, gone tomorrow
Gravity wins again
You find stability in the stratum
Faulty suspended-animation
Where you do absolutely nothing
But the real world hisses in
And you slowly rot
Internal liquefaction
Your final thoughts are of immortality
You open your mouth
The surgical tube unravels
You…unravel
Seeping through the couch
The floorboards
Into the basement
And down the sewer drain
You’ve left a ring
This ring is the smile that will never falter
Erich Michaels describes himself as “just trying to share the human experience.” He has a bachelor’s degree in creative writing, but find himself writing SOPs (lather, rinse, repeat) in order to make a living, which can be detrimental to the creative process. You can find him on the road to recovery at Erich…
