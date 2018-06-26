A Room So Still And Quiet (a collaboration by the writers of Sudden Denouement)

FVR Publishing

Christine E. Ray, Rachel Finch, Rana Kelly, Kindra M. Austin, Sarah Doughty, Eric Syrdal, Ward Clever, Marcia Weber, Dom, Aakriti Kuntal, Lois E. Linkens, Laurie Wise, Dennis Earley, Nathan McCool

Every Tuesday, I have been posting excerpts from my books. With Swear to Me free on Kindle this week (click link) I have decided to highlight a fantastic piece of work by several people I adore. That they not only created this, but were willing to make it part of my little book, it is one of the greatest honours I’ve experienced thus far as a writer and mental health activist. ❤

Christine E. Ray

In a room so still and silent

That it hurts

Stark white walls

Razor sharp edges

Etch my soul

Draw blood

That drips slowly

soundlessly

From my mouth

I am trapped

Like a fly in amber

Time stands still

The air is thick

Holds…