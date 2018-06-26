Meet Sudden Denouement Collective Member Anthony Gorman

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The editors of Sudden Denouement Literary Collective know that our strength is our writers. We hope that you enjoy getting to know them through our new Writer Interview Series.

What name do you write under?

I write under the name “Grumpy” Gorman. When I was in my teens, I wanted to write dark-tinged children’s poems under that pseudonym in homage to Mother Goose. Writing took a back-seat following a severely challenging mental health episode, and when I re-courted the craft, it was almost in reverse – I was writing tarred adult poems, with the familiar skip and ring of a kiddy write

In what part of the world do you live?

I live in Ottawa, Canada – a scenic city with a rich mix of cultures, but still quite conservative and stoic as a whole

Tell us about yourself.

I grew up in a loving, well-intentioned home that was inhabited…