SWEAR TO ME FREE ON KINDLE UNTIL JUNE 29 (and other news)

FVR Publishing

To celebrate the release of the FVR Collection on Kindle July 3rd (my lesser known release for the month), Swear to Me is free on the app and reader for this entire week of June 25-29! Featuring 22 writers (many from the Sudden Denouement literary collective, who also have a book out this month), Swear to Me is a siren song for mental health awareness, featuring some of today’s up-and-coming poetic talent. Grab it while it’s free.

Reviews are welcome ❤

In other news:

The next review from FVR Publishing will be Melody Lee’s Vine: Book of Poetry. Look for it soon.

Leonard the Liar will release July 24th. Review copies are available now. The official Indie Blu review by Candice Daquin will release shortly before launch.

All the Lonely People, the followup to Swear to Me, has been pushed to 2019.

Founding Fathers will release Q2 2019.