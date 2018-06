Inspired by John W. Leys heartbreakingly beautiful poem The Last Secret. It is so important that we continue to speak truth about depression.

my soul wanders

lonely midnight roads

my failures

regrets

lost dreams

painted on celluloid walls

that my eyes cannot escape

surround-sound recrimination

filling my ears

nonstop assault

on my senses

shrinking the world

into a black ball

filling the horizon

eclipsing my sun

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved