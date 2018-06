chill in the morning air

brings blessed relief

soothes my fevered thoughts

aromas become crisp

tart apple on my tongue

change is in the air

possibilities wind-blown leaves

swirling at my feet

edges newly turned

crimson, pumpkin, gold

some worship spring

verdant and fertile

but I am a woman of the North

explosion of my colors

rich in the fading light

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Image courtesy of Google, HekateDraculea/DeviantArt