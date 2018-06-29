The Innocence Is Haunting: Excerpt from Rachel Finch’s A Sparrow Stirs its Wings

INDIE BLU(E)

We were timid girls,

that hadn’t known it until

we weren’t anymore.

Taught how to keep our lips closed

and our legs open,

too small to know why until the first

hit,

too small to know how to stop the next.

We were a little nest of sparrows,

huddling to keep warm when the dark drew near,

too weak to sing, too fragile to fly.

She said to me, “how can you fear the wolf

if you’ve never seen his teeth bared?” and I

thought back to the days I would

reach out my hand, with no knowledge of the bite.

