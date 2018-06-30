A note for the anonymous commenter on my blog- Georgia Park

If I have tilted your chin up or down
depending on our height difference
and kissed you full on the mouth
and smiled broadly, wickedly
then frowned and told you
to fuck off and stopped answering

you should not be reading my blog at all
let alone commenting

If you have known me in the biblical sense
or carnal, as I prefer it,
i’m guessing you are one of thousands
from the year i had
my nervous breakdown

and im guessing that i hit my head
and stained your oxford sweater
with all the blood that spilt from it.

Yeah, I remember. 

Georgia Park is the creator of Private Bad Thoughts, curator of Whisper and the Roar a feminist literary collective, and a writer for Sudden Denouement. She is a wonderful poet with an enormous heart. We can’t imagine this journey without her. Please check out more of her…

