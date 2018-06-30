A note for the anonymous commenter on my blog- Georgia Park

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

If I have tilted your chin up or down

depending on our height difference

and kissed you full on the mouth

and smiled broadly, wickedly

then frowned and told you

to fuck off and stopped answering

you should not be reading my blog at all

let alone commenting

If you have known me in the biblical sense

or carnal, as I prefer it,

i’m guessing you are one of thousands

from the year i had

my nervous breakdown

and im guessing that i hit my head

and stained your oxford sweater

with all the blood that spilt from it.

Yeah, I remember.