Daisy Heir- Nicholas Gagnier

Pushing dandelions in

defiance of dying roses and

their body

count of thorns.

You wanted my final form

like some daisy to adorn and

I could ogle like

neat whiskey and nostalgia

goggles.

Baby, we’re just drunk off old ambience (the taste is God awful).

So pour me your best, let’s ward off the impossible, faults in our Zodiacs and other stars we can hobble with long odds.

One more for

the road, to warm the

bones one becomes as

the underdog of

flora.

In this diaspora of roses, you’re the flower I clutch

closest when I’ve sworn off beauty like booze,

hungover from the human interaction of being given something to lose.

And yeah, I’m pushing the lesser ideal; wild oats over discipline, trading aesthetic for carnal sin,

but that’s the appeal-

true love on a whim ain’t pretty in the morning but you always tell

her she is.