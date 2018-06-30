The Shaping of Clay

There are days
and nights
where the only thing keeping me
from sliding completely
into the abyss
from dissolving
into something
shapeless
nameless
is your skin
against my skin
your mouth
against my mouth
Grounding me
Calling me home
When the knowledge
of where I begin
and end
starts to slip away from me
your body remembers
who I am
Your hands
mouth
remember
the shape of me
The essence of me
The essence of us
How we fit together
It is fortunate for me
during this long darkness
that you are here
to guide me back
to where we live
To remake me
piece by
fragmented piece
when I have lost
the shape of myself
And that you have been
willing to do this
over and over again
