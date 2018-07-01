REVIEW: Anthology Vol. 1 by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

FVR Publishing

As one of the newer members of this global literary collective, I should be able to read Volume I with a reasonable detachment, for the foundations for this anthology took time in a place I was not yet included. This was the basis for how I planned to approach Volume I, confident I could be completely objective to its contents.

In that regard, I have failed. At the same time, I couldn’t care less. My attachment to this Collective is the same spirit that drives a book unlike any that exists (to my knowledge anyway).

There is not enough space in this review to give everyone equal spotlight in a way Volume I does so well. Taking almost thirty distinct voices, all with different styles, mannerisms and perspectives could be done by just about any editor with an ounce of cookie cutter talent for it. That Volume I does it…