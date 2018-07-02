My Robotic Leg

I think
Someone has replaced
My ordinary right leg
With a robotic leg
Must have happened
While I was sleeping
It looks like my old leg
Carries out the basic
Functions
It bends
It flexes
It supports my weight
(Most of the time)
And yet it feels
Other
Uneven sensitivity to stimuli
Rubbery in places
I am convinced that I could
Stick a hunting knife
In my mid thigh
And feel nothing
Until the synthetic blood
Runs down my leg
Reaches my calf
My ankle
It is glitchy
Prone to unpredictable
Acts of rebellion
I have never seen
The wires and microchips
Cogs and gears
But I imagine they
Are in there someplace
I contemplate
An excavation
You would think that
If someone went to all
The trouble
Of giving me a robotic leg
I could run faster
Jump higher
Penetrate cement walls
With a single kick
But my new leg
Shows no sign of
Any special capabilities
You’d think
I’d at least
Be able to read my email
On a screen on my knee
Open a beer with my bionic toes
