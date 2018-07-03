Nicholas Gagnier’s Review of Vine: Book of Poetry by Melody Lee

INDIE BLU(E)

Some works- be it visual, musical or, in this case, written- are immediately apparent as a labour of love and appreciation for the craft they’re derivative of. There is a metaphysical manifestation in their creation, love of a craft for the craft itself. You can find examples of this phenomenon in any creative industry. The most immediate example off the top of my head is Stephen King, who probably could have retired decades ago and deprived us of some great works. He writes because he loves to. Donald Glover doesn’t have to be Childish Gambino in his spare time, especially with his level of success. He does it for passion.

You can see these energies in Lee’s Vine: Book of Poetry. There is excitement hiding in the way she turns syllables and matches sounds, almost effortlessly at times. There is little social justice warriorism here, and when her feminist side…