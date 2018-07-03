Tiny Rich Eras (revisited)

A shout out to my brilliant, other worldly friend Max Meunier who made anagrams of my name.  How could I not write a poem using “Tiny rich eras” and “Icy in her stars”?!

I have learned something new
of souls mates of late
In the past I have thought of soul mates
in limited confines of romance
of Eros
or the love I feel for my children

The universe has recently revealed
pieces of my soul
I did not know were missing
housed in other souls in the ether
dropped them gently into my orbit

Perhaps the need was great
Perhaps I was finally stripped bare
unblinded
purified
ready for their radiance
prepared for truth

Almost instant bonds
formed
Quite unlike me
Written words become
delicate silvery safety nets
become a nurturing web
become love notes
lifelines
between lost souls now found
I am no longer known as “Icy in her star”

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

