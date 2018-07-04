Sweet, sweet madness

braveandrecklessblog

I splintered today like a sheet of spun sugar
smooth, glossy, transparent
my reality punctured by
sharp candy as it shattered on my lips
sweet to my tongue as it drew blood
in the soft recesses of my mouth
i accepted my medicine
swallowed the shards whole
they traveled down a trail of tears
penetrated the walls of my chest
embedded themselves deeply into my heart
stained glass knives honed like razors
able to slice through old wounds
ribboned scars

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

 

