Broken- 1 Wise-Woman

Clouds smother hopeful horizon
I hear the thunder
See the lightening
Made of metal
Struck too many times
Fractured and cracked wide open
Can’t hold it together
All that’s left is
Constant rumbling in my chest
Spreading out
Stealing gravity
Reverse vacuum
Lifetime spent scrambling to
Pick up the pieces
I’m a tin can
A sham
Jagged and sharp
Cheap
Incomplete
Nothing in the right place
Can’t make sense of
Any of this
Bereft
Stumbling round
Blind and deaf
Shock me outta this state
Restart my heart
[1Wise-Woman: “I am living, fighting, and thriving with mental illness and chronic disease and a need to express myself. Writing eases some of the weight I carry.” When she isn’t yanking shadowy strands of leathery clumps of unconscious, and tenderly placing them into word documents, she is creating at A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave.]