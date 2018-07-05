Stirring- A Collaborative Poem from Kindra Austin, Aurora Phoenix & Christine Ray

Your swift flowing water

Elusive, quicksilver

Brushes past my shores

Licking

my roughing grains

burgeoning

a flash flood

Tributaries

cut into earth

New veins carry fresh lifeblood

Awakening me

from long slumber

longing rippling outward

concentric circles

lapping

by turns urgent

and languid

your ebb

begets my flow

See the colors of infant life

sprouting

hungry

brilliant resilience

inherited DNA

Kindra Austin is the voice at Kindra M. Austin

Aurora Phoenix writes at Insights from”Inside”

Christine Ray blogs at Brave and Reckless

All three can be found at Blood Into Ink and Sudden Denouement Literary Collective