Unititled-Sohini Chatterjee

Guest writer Sohini Chatterjee on Whisper and the Roar

Whisper and the Roar

This poem is a wail

that needed to be heard

but wasn’t, when it couldn’t

take the shape of letters

or of noise destabilizing silenced morals

So it held my throat in the manner of

clenched fist, iron grip and mortal fear,

and demanded an apologia.

Sohini Chatterjee is an Editor at HYSTERIA: Feminisms Radicalism Periodical and Activist Platform. She is a poet and writer whose work has previously appeared in Coldnoon: Travel Poetics, Rag Queen Periodical, Quail Bell, Cafe Dissensus Everyday, Kindle Magazine, The Lookout Journal etc. Chatterjee holds an MA in International Relations.

